Woman charged with murder after boyfriend stabbed in, 'lower groin'

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A woman is facing murder charges after her boyfriend died from a stabbing to his lower groin. Mykia Caldwell, 21, was originally charged with domestic assault and armed criminal action. The charges were upgraded after Demartez Evers, 25, later died from his injuries.

Police say that they were sent to the 1900 block of Aqueduct Drive for a domestic assault on October 22, 2018. Caldwell told them that her boyfriend had been stabbed and was lying on the kitchen floor.

Evers was found by officers on the kitchen floor with what police say is a, “stab wound to the abdomen and lower groin area.” He was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say the domestic incident involved a girlfriend and boyfriend who live in the same home. Caldwell is now being held at the St. Louis County Jail.