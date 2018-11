Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Taumosa Straughter-Brooks and Rev. J Kevin Brooks are at the studio on Saturday to talk about the 'City-Wide Resource and Health Fair in East St. Louis'.

The fair is on November 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church.

1423 East Broadway

East St Louis, IL 62201