Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dr. Allan Link, founder of The DentaLink, is at the studio Saturday and he is trying to make a change, one smile at a time.

The DentaLink in Ballwin is having an upcoming free dental event for veterans on Friday, November 9th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans can receive one free service, either a cleaning, extraction or a filling.

If you want to reserve a spot, call (636) 253-2717.

For more information, visit www.thedentalink.com.