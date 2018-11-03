Greater St. Louis Honor Flight lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

ARLINGTON, VA – Greater St. Louis Honor Flight led a group of military veterans to see the many memorials in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, the final group of 2018. Part of the day included members of the group laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier inside Arlington National Cemetery.

Greater St. Louis Honor Flight transports America’s most senior military veterans to Washington DC, to experience the memorials built in their honor. For more information about their work, visit https://gslhonorflight.org/.