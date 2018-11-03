× Missouri auditor seeks to keep office she was appointed to

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Auditor Nicole Galloway is one of just two Democrats in statewide offices in Missouri, and if she’s going to keep her job, she might need some help from the other one.

Galloway faces Republican Saundra McDowell Tuesday. Though Galloway holds a big fundraising edge and McDowell faces questions about her residency and personal finances, experts say the fact that Galloway is a Democrat in a red state means she could still use some top-of-the-ticket help from Sen. Claire McCaskill, who is in a tough re-election battle herself.

Galloway was Boone County treasurer in 2015 when Auditor Tom Schweich took his own life. Then-Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, appointed Galloway as the replacement.

McDowell served eight years in the Air Force before serving as an attorney for two state agencies.