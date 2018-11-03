Soldiers Memorial reopens after 2-year renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Soldiers Memorial in heart of downtown St. Louis reopened after major renovations Saturday. The $30-million-dollar renovation brings the 1930’s structure into the 21st century.

After a 2-year renovation funded by anonymous donors the new state of the art, Soldiers Memorial Military Museum was reopened with fanfare Saturday morning.

The facility honors military service members, veterans and families with new exhibits featuring numerous historical artifacts and oral histories.