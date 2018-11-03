The Thread – The Art of Life

Voter’s guide for the November 6th midterm election

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell is showing off his artsy side this morning. Yeah, we're not sure which side that is either but he's getting a painting lesson from Art Monster Tattoo Shop owner Chris Sabatino.  Along the way, learn how The Knights of Columbus use a hayride to bring joy to others.  See how singer Myshel Wilkins is serving others by sharing her gift and her story. Experience how meaningful a weekend with mom can be.  Catch up with a school in Louisiana that saw St. Louis move to their needs after the flooding of 2016. Through all of these stories see how serving in your sweet spot is a sweet spot indeed! Catch The Thread Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.