ST. LOUIS - Nico Marie, certified yoga instructor and local DJ, is at the studio to talk about a new type of yoga that she is bringing to St. Louis, Trap Yoga.

Trap Yoga is on Saturday's from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Trap Yoga STL

2600 N 14th St

St. Louis 63106