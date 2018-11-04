An immersive Shakespeare experience, ‘Macbeth: Come Like Shadows’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Kelly Hummert and Sean Patrick Higgins, co-directors of 'Macbeth: Come Like Shadows', are at the studio to talk about the St. Louis premiere of an immersive Shakespeare experience.

Kelly and Sean are not only the co-directors but they are also the staring leads of the play, 'Macbeth: Come Like Shadows'.

Kelly is also the Artistic Director of Rebel and Misfits Productions and tells us that this is the 3rd installment of the Immersive Theatre Project.

Immersive Theatre is a unique way to involve the audience throughout the play. Instead of just sitting in the stands watching, the play will be going around the audience. You get to meet the characters, drink with them, dance with them and even share your secrets with them.

The location for the experience will remain a secret. It is one of St. Louis`s best-kept secrets, a place you may have heard about but were never allowed inside.

Macbeth: Come Like Shadows Immersive Shakespeare Experience is going on November 7th-10th.

PICK-UP LOCATION FOR THE PLAY

1615 South Broadway

St Louis, MO 63104

Be there by 7:20 p.m.

(Buses leave at 7:30 p.m.; parking lot near DB`s)

For more information, visit: http://www.rebelandmisfitsproductions.com

To view the trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/kSIwmhmwj_k & https://youtu.be/MT7oFIxCoJs