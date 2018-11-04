Cheers to the Heroes Celebration at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Rob Naylor, Brewmaster at the Anheuser-Busch Research Pilot Brewery, and Antwuan Dixon, Anheuser-Busch Employee and Retired Air Force Veteran, joins us to talk about the upcoming Cheers to Heroes Celebration.

Throughout November, the Anheuser-Busch Brewery is honoring veterans, active military and first responders through the annual Cheers to the Heroes Celebration.

To celebrate Veterans Day, the brewery is hosting the celebration in The Biergarten on Saturday, November 10th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will also be a Heroes Brewing Competition during the event.

Cheers to the Heroes Celebration and Heroes Brewing Competition

Saturday, November 10th

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery and Tour Center

1200 Lynch St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

For more information, visit http://www.BudweiserTours.com.