Voter’s guide for the November 6th midterm election

Dynamic Interval Training Class at Shred415 of Creve Couer

Posted 11:44 am, November 4, 2018, by , Updated at 10:12AM, November 4, 2018

ST. LOUIS - Co owner & Instructor, Kristen Beracha, and her colleagues are at the studio to introduce the Shred415's Dynamic Interval Training Class.

They will also show some of the workout moves from their 60-minute class they offer at their location.

Shred415 of Creve Coeur
734 N. New Ballas Rd.
Creve Coeur, MO 63141

For more information, visit: https://shred415.com/locations/crevecoeur

Shred415 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shred415/

Shred415 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/shred415