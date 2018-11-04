‘Helpers on the Loose!’: Coat Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two very special guests came on the show Sunday to talk about their upcoming coat drive for the homeless.

A group of young girls in their family, ages 7-12, came up with the idea of creating a coat drive for the homeless and they decided to call themselves 'Helpers on the Loose!'

They will be hosting the coat drive on Sunday, November 4th.

If you can't make it then, there are several drop-off points until the end of November: St. John's Lutheran Church, Ellisville, MO, We Rock the Spectrum, Fenton, MO, and Shrewsbury Community Center, Shrewsbury MO.

Sunday, November 4th

11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

Old Navy

725 Gravois Rd

Fenton, MO 63026