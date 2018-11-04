× Lindenwood grad David Beaty fired as KU Head Football Coach

ST. LOUIS, MO- The University of Kansas announced Sunday that Head Football Coach David Beaty will not be retained at the end of the season in Lawrence. The 48 year-old played wide receiver at Lindenwood University in St. Charles and graduated in 1994. He has gone 6-39 in a little more than three seasons at the helm.

Beaty was hired by former Athletic Director Sheahon Zenger, who was fired in May, in large part because of a lack of progress in the football program. “After a thorough evaluation of the program, I believe that new leadership is necessary for our football team to move forward,” Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement released Sunday.

Several players from the St. Louis metro are on this year’s squad, including junior running back Kendall Morris (Francis Howell Central), freshman offensive lineman Nick Williams (Overland), and sophomore punter/kicker Donovan Gagen (Althoff).

The Jayhawks have not had a winning season or been to a bowl game since 2008.