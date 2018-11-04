November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Elizabeth Terry, member of the Board of Directors of the LGS Foundation, is at the studio Sunday to talk about bringing awareness to a rare form of Epilepsy, LGS.

November marks National Epilepsy Awareness Month and Elizabeth Terry is hoping to shed some light on the situation her thirteen-year-old daughter, Spencer, has been going through.

Spencer has LGS (Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome), a rare and severe form of childhood-onset epilepsy. The syndrome is usually diagnosed before the age of 8 years old and is characterized by frequent, uncontrolled seizures.

This month, dozens of monuments in the U.S. will be illuminated with the disease awareness colors of green and purple in solidarity with the LGS Foundation.

For more information, visit: http://www.LGSfoundation.org