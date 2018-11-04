St. Louis police chief questioned about crime plan proposed by BOA President Reed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tonight more of my sit-down interview on violent crime with St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. I talked to the Chief about criticism from Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed who says St. Louis is on the wrong track in fighting the rising tide of murders in this city. He wants St. Louis to pick up on another plan that he says could bring down murders as much as 50 percent.

Reed says his plan is based on something tried in Boston in the 1990's. He says it's been adopted by other cities with great results.

I questioned the Chief about Reed's idea and his reaction was less than enthusiastic.

St. Louis has had around 160 murders so far for 2018. That's below last year, but not by as much as officials want.