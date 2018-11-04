× Yadier Molina wins 9th Gold Glove

For the first time since the 2015 season, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is a Rawlings Gold Glove winner! The winners for both the National and American League Gold Gloves were announced on Sunday night. The award is the ninth in Molina’s storied career. Yadi has long been known for his defensive prowess and has been recognized again.

Kolten Wong was a finalist for the National League’s second base gold glove. Wong finished as a runner up to winner D.J. LeMahieu of the Colorado Rockies.