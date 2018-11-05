Voter’s guide for the November 6th midterm election

Democratic Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate JB Pritzker wraps up campaigning in Chicago

Posted 8:08 pm, November 5, 2018, by , Updated at 07:57PM, November 5, 2018

CHICAGO, IL –Democratic Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate JB Pritzker made 6 stops Monday that included Rockford, Peoria, Marion, and the laborers' hall in Belleville.  He and fellow Democrats for state-wide office rallied 100 supporters at Laborers Local 459.  Fox2/News 11 caught up with him there.  It was his second stop in St. Clair County in the past 5 days.  The billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune has reportedly pumped an eye-popping record of more than $170 million of his own money into his quest to unseat Republican Governor Bruce Rauner.  He`s touting improved health care, guaranteed college or vocational education for all, better economic growth, and not just for the Chicago area.