Democratic Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate JB Pritzker wraps up campaigning in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL –Democratic Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate JB Pritzker made 6 stops Monday that included Rockford, Peoria, Marion, and the laborers' hall in Belleville. He and fellow Democrats for state-wide office rallied 100 supporters at Laborers Local 459. Fox2/News 11 caught up with him there. It was his second stop in St. Clair County in the past 5 days. The billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune has reportedly pumped an eye-popping record of more than $170 million of his own money into his quest to unseat Republican Governor Bruce Rauner. He`s touting improved health care, guaranteed college or vocational education for all, better economic growth, and not just for the Chicago area.