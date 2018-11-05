Downtown Urgent Care facility will now stay open 24/7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUS - Let's say you woke up this morning and you're really sick, sick enough to need a doctor but your regular doc is not available. Do you go to the emergency room or one of the many urgent care centers popping up around the St. Louis region.

Dr. Sonny Saggar, owner of Downtown Urgent Care discusses how Urgent Care will be an alternative for people to go to instead of the hospital E.R. it will take less time to drive downtown, park right out front and get in and out than it will most E.R. wait times.

Starting Wednesday, November 7 Downtown Urgent Care is now going to be open 24-7 holidays and weekends.

Downtown Urgent Care

916 Olive Street

314-436-9300