Former Washington County official admits to program fraud

ST. LOUIS, MO – On Monday, the former Administrator for the Washington County Ambulance District, William “Mal” Gum, 59, admitted to stealing from the District.

Gum’s salary was set by the Board of the District. Gum admitted to paying himself a salary that was higher than the salary authorized by the Board and to using district funds to pay for health insurance for his dependents without authorization.

Additionally, Gum admitted to using district credit cards to purchase personal items. For example, between September 1, 2014, and November 29, 2014, Gum and his wife used the district credit card to purchase more than 30 gift cards in denominations of $50 and $100, music CDs, clothing, and other personal items. Gum received itemized bills for the fraudulent purchases and paid the bills from the District bank account.

Gum, of Potosi, MO, appeared in Federal Court in St. Louis, pleading guilty. Sentencing is set for January 28, 2019. He faces imprisonment of up to ten years per count, and a fine of up to $250,000. Gum agreed to a money judgment of $95,000. Restitution to the ambulance district is also mandatory.

Charlena Gum, 43, Potosi, MO, Gum’s wife and co-defendant, pleaded guilty in August. Her sentencing is set for November 27, 2018.