Hunter gets a rare doe with antlers in Missouri

FAIR GROVE, Mo – 12 year-old, Lindy Sutherland, went out on her first hunting trip and ending up with quite a rare prize right in Fair Grove, Mo.

KY3-TV covered the story and talked to Lindy’s father, Brian. He told them that the moment they realized the deer was a female Lindy immediately asked, “am I in trouble?”.

A doe with antlers is very rare to come across and Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation told KY3 that the odds can run as high as 1-in-5,000 of harvesting a doe with antlers.

“It’s rare but not unheard of,” Skalicky explained. “It’s either a doe with a high amount of testosterone or a true hermaphrodite deer which is basically half-and-half in the gender spectrum.”