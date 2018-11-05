Voter’s guide for the November 6th midterm election
Illinois teacher pens book on ‘Biggest Loser’ experience

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ An Illinois woman who lost 144 pounds (65 kilograms) on “The Biggest Loser” television program has written a book about her experiences.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports Sherman resident Sonya Jones says it wasn’t until after she finished second on the popular weight-loss show that she realized her problem was emotions, not food.

Her book is “44 Lessons From a Loser: Navigating Life Through Laughter, Prayer and the Occasional Throat Punch .” The former college athlete says she “wants to be the game-changer in the life of someone else.”

The 44-year-old physical education teacher was 5-foot-4 (1.6 meters) and weighed 283 pounds (128 kilograms) when she was chosen from among 88,000 applicants to be one of 20 contestants on the 16th season of “The Biggest Loser” in 2014. She’s now comfortable at about 180 pounds (82 kilograms).