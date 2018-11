× Lowes to close three St. Louis-area stores

ST. LOUIS – Retail giant Lowes Set to close three stores across the St. Louis area and others around the country.

The closings will affect Florissant, Bridgeton and Granite City.

According to a spokesperson, FOX2 is told they must shut their doors by January 13, 2019.

Lowes is slimming down to better compete with Home Depot.