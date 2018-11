ST. LOUIS- Ozzy Osbourne is coming to St. Louis for his ‘No More Tours 2’!

Come out and celebrate five decades of Ozzy’s greatest hits. The ‘No More Tours 2’ will also feature special guest, Megadeth.

The date for the St. Louis show is June 26th and it will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Get tickets when they go on sale Friday, November 9that 10 a.m. at Live Nation.