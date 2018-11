Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A litter of adorable kittens will soon be available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society!

These sweet babies are just 8-weeks-old and are very playful and cuddly.

Amazon STL 6 and 7 sponsored the cost of care for these kittens and other siblings.

You can visit these pretty kitties at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.