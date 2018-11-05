× Police respond to a shooting in the Castle Point neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Castle Point neighborhood.

Police responded to the 10200 block of Lord Drive just north St Louis County near 270 and Lewis & Clark Monday morning.

According to authorities, one person was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

