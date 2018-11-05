Rauner wraps up campaigning at Benedictine University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LISLE, IL – Governor Bruce Rauner and other Illinois Republicans rallied at the Benedictine University in Lisle on the eve of Tuesday’s election. Rauner was wrapping up a 9-day bus tour of the state with one last attempt to get his supporters to the polls.

If we get the turnout, we’re going to win it,” predicted Rauner.

He was joined by other Republicans including Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti. The two reminded voters that if Rauner loses the election Democrats will control the house and the governor’s mansion.

“We have a governor that’s always stood up to Mike Madigan, and we have a governor who is going to stand up to the person that Mike Madigan appointed which is J.B. Pritzker,” said Sanguinetti.

Rauner asked his supports to remind their neighbors to go the polls on Tuesday. He said voters have been telling him, “Stay strong, don’t back down don’t give in. You’re on the right track. Madigan has got to go.”