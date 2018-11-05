× Spice Girls announce reunion tour

The Spice Girls are reuniting – apparently minus one.

Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell Horner, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm and Melanie “Mel B” Brown announced their United Kingdom reunion tour Monday on the official Spice Girls Twitter account.

The four appeared, without “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham, in a spoof video sharing the news of the tour. They will be joined by a special guest, singer Jess Glynne.

The group split in 1998 after becoming one of the UK’s biggest girl groups ever.

Bunton teased a Spice Girls reunion tour Monday.

The singer burst into laughter on her Heart Radio breakfast show and refused to answer questions about whether the group would be reuniting.

Co-host Jamie Theakston asked several times if news of a reunion tour was true, and Bunton finally gave in and said: “Everything would be announced on social media at 15:00 GMT (10 a.m. ET). I’m just excited, I want it out there.”

The Sun newspaper was first to report that a tour announcement was in the works, suggesting that Beckham would not join the other four.

On Monday the Spice Girls also entered the Twittersphere and helped convince some fans they were now a foursome.

The account @spicegirls was established in October and the photo of the account shows only members Bunton, Halliwell Horner, Chisholm and Brown.

The first tweet said, “Our broadcast continues shortly… #FriendshipNeverEnds.”

There’s been excitement before that the Spice Girls would be reuniting.

Back in February, Mel B appeared on the daytime talk show “The Real” and sparked speculation that the group would be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The group did not.

Fans had already been buzzing about the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion after publication of a group photo of the members having lunch together Halliwell Horner’s house.

Last year Halliwell Horner apologized via Twitter for leaving the world tour in the middle in 1998.

Halliwell tweeted, “I’m sorry about that…everything works out in the end, that’s what my mum says!”

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET.