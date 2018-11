Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Roll out the red carpet Tim Ezell is live at Union Station ready to welcome rock and roll royalty.

He shows off what the experience is like for guests who can see the Grand Hall shows while they meet friends and eat.

Each night, flowers sway, fireworks burst and other images dance around the 65-foot ceiling of the Grand Hall lobby in a state of the art show designed specifically for the Union Station.

Queen Show

Grand Hall at St. Louis Union Station

Downtown St. Louis