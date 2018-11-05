You Decide: Complete election coverage on FOX 2 and News 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 2 and News 11 have you covered for everything on Election Day Tuesday. Starting at 7:00pm, we’ll bring you results from Missouri and Illinois and commentary from experts on the results.

Medical marijuana is a hot topic in Missouri. Pre-polling suggests the Show-Me State will vote to become the nation’s 32nd state to legalize medical marijuana. The question is will Missourians chose Proposition C, Amendment 2, or Amendment 3 to do it.

Proposition D is getting a lot of attention as the state decides if it will accept an increase in the gas tax from 17 cents per gallon to 27 cents. The new scale would double funding for road and bridge improvements. Funding for the Missouri Highway Patrol would get about a penny more per gallon.

Other propositions making headlines are Prop Z, a sales tax in St. Louis County to help what the Saint Louis Zoo says is mandatory infrastructure repairs. Then there is Prop B. This initiative would increase the minimum wage from $7.85 to $8.60 in January with additional increases in following years.

Amendment One, known as Clean Missouri, promises ethics reforms that would eliminate nearly all gifts from lobbyist to legislators. The issue that separates people on this issue is a radical redistricting plan that is included. T

The ballots are long with lots to cover, but we will touch on it all.