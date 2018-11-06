× Ann Wagner staves off challenge from VanOstran to win fourth term

The Associated Press is projecting that U.S. Representative Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin) has won a fourth term in Congress representing Missouri’s Second District, defeating attorney Cort VanOstran (D-Clayton), Libertarian Larry Kirk, and the Green Party’s David Justus Arnold.

Wagner’s three previous general election wins came by margins of at least 21 percentage points against opponents who did not receive much support from national Democratic party interests. This time, VanOstran, a lawyer and visiting lecturer at Washington University, garnered that support and was included in a rally featuring former Vice President Joe Biden in Bridgeton a week before election day, as Democrats hoped a possible “Blue Wave” could tilt the suburban St. Louis district.

Given a large financial war chest, Wagner was viewed as a possible contender for the 2018 Senate race before opting for re-election. Despite pulling her support for Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign, Wagner was by Trump’s side in the Oval Office in February 2017 as the president signed an executive order on financial regulations, a key Wagner issue. She has also allied herself with Ivanka Trump on issues related to human trafficking legislation.