× Arrest warrant issued for spiritual leader of a cult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ An arrest warrant has been issued for the spiritual leader of a cult who hasn’t cooperate with court orders after $8 million was awarded to a woman who said she was forced to work without pay for a decade.

The Kansas City Star reports that Royall Jenkins is accused of failing to provide documents and appear for a court hearing. Jenkins and his group, The Value Creators, were accused in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas, of controlling the woman’s romantic relationships and imposing strict discipline. The suit said she worked without pay in restaurants and as a maid, cook and childcare provider in several cities.

Jenkins has called himself “The Supreme Being.” His group was formerly known as the United Nation of Islam.