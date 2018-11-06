× Ballot mishap in Ferguson called ‘disgraceful’

A voter in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson calls it “disgraceful” that a ballot delivery mistake forced lengthy waits for some voters, and others gave up and left.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Michael Kelly arrived early Tuesday to vote at Lee Hamilton Elementary School in the town that became famous after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014. He was told there were no paper ballots, so Kelly says he waited nearly 45 minutes for an electronic ballot.

Kelly says some would-be voters didn’t wait and left.

The St. Louis County Election Board’s Democratic director, Eric Fey, says paper ballots were taken to the polling place before doors opened. But when the package was opened, it was discovered that only the top few ballots were the correct ones for that polling place.

Fey says the correct ballots were delivered within an hour.