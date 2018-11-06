× Billikens Win Opener 75-65 over SEMO

Four Billiken players scored in double figures to win the team’s season opening game 75-65 over SEMO on Tuesday night at Chaifetz Arena. Javon Bess and Tramaine Isabell, Jr. scored 18 points each to lead the way. D.J. Foreman added 12 points and Jordan Goodwin chipped in eleven. SLU had built a 40-24 halftime lead. Southeast Missouri State made a second half run to cut the Bills lead to just four points . But Saint Louis made their free throws down the stretch to insure the victory.