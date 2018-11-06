× Congressman Luetkemeyer retains office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Associated Press is reporting that US Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer has won a sixth term representing Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of St. Charles, Franklin, and Lincoln counties, defeating Democrat Katy Geppert and Libertarian Donald Stolle.

Reuters reports that Luetkemeyer, a former state lawmaker and banker, stands to take on a larger role on the House Financial Services Committee, regardless of which party ends up in control of Congress after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Luetkemeye, 66, serves as a member of the House Financial Services Committee and the vice chairman of the House Small Business Committee.