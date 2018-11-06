× Democrat Pritzker wins Illinois governor’s race

CHICAGO – Fox News is projecting billionaire J.B. Pritzker will be the next governor of Illinois.

Pritzker, a Democrat, cruised to victory over Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner, Libertarian Grayson Jackson, and Conservative Party candidate State Sen. Sam McCann.

Rauner called Pritzker to concede around 7:40 p.m.

Some polls from the closing days of the race had Rauner trailing by double digits. Despite the bleak outlook, the governor traveled to Chicago suburbs Monday in an attempt to rally voters.

In a pre-election interview with Fox 2/KPLR 11, Rauner took some blame for the budget stalemate that has hurt many state agencies but added that Democrats control the state legislature and must shoulder the bulk of the responsibility for those troubles.

Pritzker spent Tuesday on a 15-stop blitz of the Chicago-area, which included a visit to landmark deli Manny’s.

Prizker’s gubernatorial win came at a high cost. The heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune pumped more than $171 million of his own money into the campaign.