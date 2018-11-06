First lady Diana Rauner kicks off ‘Holiday Hero Drive’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois first lady Diana Rauner is encouraging the sending of greeting cards and socks to service members as part of the 2018 Holiday Hero Drive.

Rauner announced the drive Monday to send holiday cards and socks to Illinois service members whether overseas or stateside.

The drive is conducted in partnership with the United Service Organizations of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Illinois Governor’s Mansion Association.

Sock donations are featured this year. Participants may send new tan or black boot socks to USO of Illinois officials. They will distribute them to deployed troops as well as veterans in Illinois veterans’ homes.

David Darroch is USO program director. He says service members are on their feet a lot. Tan and black socks can be worn with any uniform.