First snowflakes of the season may fall this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We may see the first snowflakes of the season Thursday along and northwest of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois.

Light rain may develop Thursday evening and mix with or change to light snow before ending late Thursday night. Some slushy minor accumulation may build up on grassy or elevated surfaces in a zone from near Columbia, MO up to Quincy, IL. Accumulation is unlikely for metro St. Louis and points south and east.

I still think this is a nuisance "mood" snow and not an accumulating snow for the vast majority of our viewers. There may still be some wind blown flakes flying for the morning rush Friday but with minimal impact.