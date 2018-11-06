× High turnout has Missouri polling places running out of ballots

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — At least three polling places in Lincoln County have run out of paper ballots. The Cuivre Park Elementary in Troy, Missouri is experiencing their highest general election turnout ever, which they had been expected today. The previous record was 56 percent, it’s well over 60 percent now. The other locations that have run out of paper ballots are New Salem Baptist Church in Winfield, and Old Monroe Knights of Columbus Hall.