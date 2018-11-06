Let the count begin, polls are open across Illinois for Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. - Millions of people will be headed to the polls in Illinois today, which is far more than the last midterm election.

At the top of the ballot: Incumbent and Republican Bruce Rauner face challenger and Democrat J.B. Pritzker. Combined the two have raised about $250 million in campaign funds.

Across the state, voters will also decide the next Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and members of Congress. 118 member of the state house and 39 of 59 Illinois Senate seats are up for grabs.

In the metro-east republican and incumbent Mike Bost is being challenged by Democrat Brendan Kelly. Incumbent John Shimkus faces challenger Democrat Kevin Gaither and Rodney Davis also an incumbent is running against Betsy Dirksen Londgirgan.

An interesting voting note out of Chicago, the 121,000 application for mail ballots surpassed the record of 116,000 set in 1944 during the height of world war two when U.S. Military was fighting around the globe.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. throughout Illinois.