× Missouri American Water issues precautionary boil advisory for North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Missouri American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for part of North St. Louis County. The area affected is bound by Jerries Lane to Bellefontaine Road and from Redman Avenue to Dunn Road.

The advisory affects around 900 customers including a school and Christian Northeast Hospital. Hazelwood east school will not be in session Tuesday because of the election and a development day. A spokesperson for the hospital says they are using bottled water.

Water for customers should be boiled for 3 minutes prior to consumption. Tap water is okay for washing, bathing and other non-consumable.

The advisory was issued because of a drop in water pressure.

The advisory should last no more than 72 hours.

Once the advisory is lifted, you should flush your plumbing for a few minutes by turning on a few faucets and running the water for a few minutes.

Customers will be notified by reverse-911 when the boil advisory is lifted. A notice will also be posted to social media and the company website.