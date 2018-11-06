× Missouri high school student accused of sexual assault at 2 schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – A Springfield high school student is facing charges for allegations he sexually assaulted two girls in stairwells at two different schools.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 17-year-old Marquies Thomas was charged on Sunday with multiple counts of sodomy and sexual abuse. He’s being held in Greene County Jail on $30,000 bond.

A probable cause statement says a female student reported to police on Friday that Thomas groped and forced himself on her in a stairwell at Central High School. Court documents say another student witnessed part of the encounter.

Court records describe a similar incident in June 2017 involving Thomas forcing himself on a girl in a stairwell. The school’s name has been redacted from documents obtained by the newspaper.

No attorney is listed for Thomas in online court records.

Missouri automatically tries 17-year-olds as adults.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader