Missouri voters approve minimum wage increase

The Associated Press is projecting that Missouri voters have approved a statewide proposition that will increase the state’s minimum wage.

Proposition B will increase the minimum wage to $8.60 per hour, with annual 85 cent increases until 2023, when the minimum will sit at $12. The proposition also increases the penalty for employers caught paying less than the minimum wage.

The state’s current minimum wage of $7.85 per hour means a person working full-time hours would earn just over $16,000 a year.

There was no organized opposition to the measure, although lawmakers could still alter state statutes to roll the increase back.

The initiative petition to put the wage increase on the ballot comes after leaders in St. Louis and Kansas City in recent years attempted to legislate higher minimums before state lawmakers passed a bill banning municipalities from establishing their own wage rates.