Mizzou Wins Basketball Opener 68-55 over Central Arkansas

Former Illinois player Mark Smith led Missouri with 19 points and 10 rebounds in his Tigers debut in their 68-55 season opening win over Central Arkansas on Tuesday night in Columbia. Sophomore Jeremiah Tilmon scored 16 points to help the Tigers offense. Smith, who transferred from Illinois after this freshman season last year had quite a Mizzou debut. Missouri led 30-20 at halftime and cruised in the second half to the 13 point win.