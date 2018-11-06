Multi-person brawl breaks out in Walmart, fight caught on camera

Norfolk, VA (WTKR) — A Facebook video is being investigated by Norfolk Police after they got a call for service Monday night at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on East Princess Anne.

Police say no charges have been filed because the scene was clear when officers arrived. They tell News 3 the parties involved would have to take out charges against each other or there would have had to be reported injuries. Right now police do not have those elements in this case.

It appears a large group gathers in the freezer aisle, words are exchanged and then a fight breaks out between two men and two women.

Other people are present watching and at a few points, Walmart employees try to separate the fighting individuals.

The video posted to Facebook has been shared hundreds of times and commented on.

Many people News 3 spoke to, who shop at that Walmart, said they are happy it was blows and not shots during this fight.

Police encourage anyone who sees a fight like this to call 911 immediately.

