O'Reilly's Hat Trick Leads Blues to Victory

Ryan O’Reilly scored his first ever hat trick to lead the Blues to a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. O’Reilly had been on a scoring tear lately. With the hat trick, O’Reilly has scored a point in eight straight games. Robby Fabbri notched the other goal for the Note. it was Fabbri’s first goal since December 28, 2016. He has been out with two knee injuries since that last goal.

Chad Johnson got the start in goal and stopped 38 shots to get his first win as a member of the St. Louis Blues. The win improves the Blues season record to 5-5-3, good for 13 points.

St. Louis’ seven game home stand continues on Friday, November 9th with game six. The opponent will be the San Jose Sharks.