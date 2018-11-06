Promoting screenings for Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Did you know that lung cancer is the number one cancer killer among both men and women? One reason is that it's caught too late. During November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, you can change that with a simple screening.

Dr. Edward Charbek is a Pulmonary and Critical Care Physician with SLUCare Physicians Group joins the show to talk about lung screenings and an online quiz you can take to identify the risks for lung cancer.

If you'd like more info on this online quiz or lung screenings visit savedbythescan.org.