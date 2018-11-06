× Rep. Lacy Clay wins 10th term in Congress

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Veteran Democrat William Lacy Clay will be returning to Washington for a 10th term in Congress.

Clay, of St. Louis, defeated Republican challenger Robert Vroman in Tuesday’s general election.

Clay was first elected in 2000, succeeding his father, Bill Clay, who served in the House for 32 years before retiring. The district covers St. Louis city and north St. Louis County.

Clay is a strong proponent of universal health care. He also is outspoken in support of measures aimed at police accountability.

Vroman narrowly defeated two other candidates in the August primary but faced long odds in attempting to unseat Clay in a heavily-Democratic district.