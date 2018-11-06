Share the Square and buy Imo’s to support Variety Children’s Charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Share the Square now through the end of the year. Now, when you purchase either value box for $19.99 at Imo's Pizza you can help Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis . Proceeds from each box sold will benefit various Variety kids.

At the local Dinner with the Stars event last year we met Josh Taylor. He loves to play wheelchair soccer and to play with his brothers.

Josh is seven and the eldest of three brothers. He has been helped by Variety since birth.

Josh, his mom Rachel Lay, Variety's Executive Director Brian Roy and Kelly Imo join the show to promote this partnership.

For more information, visit Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis' website.