SLIFF: “The Drunkard’s Lament”

ST. LOUIS - Native St. Louisan Jim Finn’s “The Drunkard’s Lament” offers a strange, epistolary musical adaptation of “Wuthering Heights” as written by the consumptive brother Branwell Brontë. Following the screening, Finn will lead the audience in a 45-minute role-playing game based on Branwell's version of “Wuthering Heights.”
The Saint Louis International Film Festival will screen the film on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 7:30pm at .Zack. General admission tickets are $13.00.
38.636516 -90.226299