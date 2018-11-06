Song of the Day – Harlem Globetrotters

The original Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Enterprise Center December 8th with their action-packed 2018 world tour!

A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. Join Globetrotter stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high five sessions for fans (subject to availability).

